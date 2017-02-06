James White Reflects On ‘Surreal’ Super Bowl, Record-Setting Performance

BOSTON (CBS) — Even when the Patriots were down 28-3 in Super Bowl LI, James White was one of the team’s bright spots. The running back continued to deliver a large share of the heroics as Tom Brady engineered the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, capping the game with his two-yard touchdown run to win the first Super Bowl to ever go to overtime.

White likely would have earned himself MVP honors if it weren’t for Brady, setting Super Bowl records with 14 receptions and 20 points scored, including the final six on the game-winning play in overtime. Like most in New England will feel after the Patriots’ unforgettable victory, White himself struggled to describe what had just transpired after the Patriots pulled off the win.

He was, however, able to describe what happened on his legendary game-winning touchdown.

“It was a toss play and the offensive line did a great job blocking, the receivers did a great job blocking so I just had to find a crease,” White explained of his historic game-winning touchdown in overtime. “I had one guy and I just needed to get past him and get in.”

Despite his prolific game through the air, White’s most important plays came on the ground. Besides the game-winning touchdown, he also found the end zone for the game-tying touchdown with just 57 seconds left in regulation, and before that took a direct snap to punch in a two-point conversion to cut the Falcons’ lead to 28-20. White totaled three touchdowns on the night.

White struggled to process the first three quarters of the game, which at the time was shaping up to be one of the greatest disappointments of the Brady-Belichick era. White said that it simply came down to the team making adjustments where they needed and playing Patriot football like the team knew they could.

And once the game ended with the Patriots on top, White tried to describe the indescribable.

“Honestly it’s all very surreal right now,” said White. “It is just a great team victory. You couldn’t even write this script. You could never imagine it. We just went out there and got a great team victory.”