Gov. Baker Lauds Patriots’ ‘Mental Toughness’ In Super Bowl Win

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts’ first fan is reveling in the New England Patriots 34-28 comeback victory over Atlanta in the Super Bowl.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says he was watching the game at home Sunday with about 15 other people. After the dismal first half when the Patriots fell behind 21-3, he said everyone decided to change seats.

Once the rally began, he said, no one was allowed to move.

Baker credited the Patriots “mental toughness,” and cited several key plays, including linebacker Dont’a Hightower’s strip sack of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, and Julian Edelman’s remarkable catch of a tipped pass.

“Mental toughness, which has always been so much a part of the way the Patriot way works, has never been on more full display than it was in that game,” the governor said Monday.

Baker also paused at an event Tuesday to re-enact with a top aide what he called the “magic moment” of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presenting the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Patriots.

“And then that magic moment, and it was magic, when Roger Goodell, THE Roger Goodell, took that trophy and handed it to Robert Kraft,” Baker said.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports