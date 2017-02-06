SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS: Recap | Blog | Parade | Brady MVP | Video | Photos | Stats

‘Congratulations My Love!’ Gisele Bundchen Shares Sweet Celebration Photo After Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Heroics

February 6, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Gisele Bundchen, New England Patriots, Tom Brady

HOUSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady’s fifth Super Bowl win may have been the sweetest of all, as evidenced by the emotional celebrations he shared with his family after the amazing Patriots comeback.

There were hugs and kisses for his parents, his children and, of course, his wife Gisele Bundchen.

Related: Tom Brady’s Parents Talk About His Incredible Super Bowl

The supermodel took to Instagram on Monday to give the world a look at a particularly touching moment between her and her husband.

“Wonderful things come to those who work hard with focus, tireless dedication and who never stop believing,” Bundchen wrote. “Forever grateful for this moment. Congratulations my love!!”

Before the big game on Sunday, Bundchen made sure to show her support for Brady. She snapped a photo of daughter Vivian in a “Brady’s Little Ladies” shirt and another of the whole squad wearing similar outfits.

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Brady was also all about family on Instagram Monday morning, sharing an adorable photo of him, Bundchen and all three children.

My everything

A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia