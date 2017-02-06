‘Congratulations My Love!’ Gisele Bundchen Shares Sweet Celebration Photo After Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Heroics

HOUSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady’s fifth Super Bowl win may have been the sweetest of all, as evidenced by the emotional celebrations he shared with his family after the amazing Patriots comeback.

There were hugs and kisses for his parents, his children and, of course, his wife Gisele Bundchen.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Monday to give the world a look at a particularly touching moment between her and her husband.

“Wonderful things come to those who work hard with focus, tireless dedication and who never stop believing,” Bundchen wrote. “Forever grateful for this moment. Congratulations my love!!”

Before the big game on Sunday, Bundchen made sure to show her support for Brady. She snapped a photo of daughter Vivian in a “Brady’s Little Ladies” shirt and another of the whole squad wearing similar outfits.

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:03am PST

Brady was also all about family on Instagram Monday morning, sharing an adorable photo of him, Bundchen and all three children.