Check Out All The Records The Patriots Broke Or Tied In Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (CBS) — Super Bowl LI was one for the ages, with the New England Patriots pulling off the greatest single game comeback in the history of competitive sport.
And if anyone argues with you, just point to the ridiculous amount of Super Bowl records the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons set during the 34-28 overtime thriller:
SUPER BOWL RECORDS SET
Most Points – 20, James White
Most Passes – 62, Tom Brady
Most Completions – 43, Tom Brady
Most Passing Yards – 466, Tom Brady
Most Receptions – 14, James White
Largest Deficit Overcome By Winning Team – 25 points (Patriots)
Most Points In Overtime By A Team – 6 (Patriots)
Most First Downs By A Team – 37 (Patriots)
Most First Downs Passing By A Team – 26 (Patriots)
Most Offensive Plays By A Team – 93 (Patriots)
Most Passes By A Team – 63 (Patriots)
Most Completions By A Team – 43 (Patriots)
Most Passing Yards By A Team – 442 (Patriots)
Most Passing Yards By Both Teams – 682
Most First Downs Passing By Both Teams – 39
Most First Downs By Both Teams – 54
Career Records:
Most Games – 7, Tom Brady
Most Games By A Head Coach – 7, Bill Belichick
Most Games Won By A Head Coach – 5, Bill Belichick
Most Games – 9 (Patriots)
Most Super Bowl Passes – 309, Tom Brady
Most Super Bowl Completions – 207, Tom Brady
Most Super Bowl Passing Yards – 2,071, Tom Brady
Most Super Bowl Touchdown Passes – 15, Tom Brady
SUPER BOWL RECORDS TIED
Most Games Won – 5, Tom Brady
Most Touchdowns – 3, James White
Most Two-Point Conversions – 1, James White; Danny Amendola
Most Sacks (Since 1982) – 3, Grady Jarrett
Most Two-Point Conversions By A Team – 2, New England
Most Two-Point Conversions By Both Teams – 2, New England vs. Atlanta
Most First Downs By Penalty By A Team – 4, New England
That’s an awful lot of editing the NFL record books have on their hands this offseason.