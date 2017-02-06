Billerica Man Wins Second $1M Scratch Ticket Prize

BOSTON (CBS) – For the second time in less than two and a half years, a Billerica man won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Alan Danehy won his latest prize in the “$2,500,000 Holiday Magic” $10 instant game. In October 2014, he won $1 million in the “100X The Cash” $10 instant game.
As he did with the first prize, Danehy chose to receive his winnings in a one-time $650,000 payment. He says he will use some his latest winnings to buy a car.
Danehy bought both winning tickets at Bell Food Mart on Boston Road in Billerica. The store will once again receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.