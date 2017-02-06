Best Lingerie Boutiques In Boston For Valentine’s Day Gifts

By Nancy Burgess, Speakeasy There is really no need for it to be a holiday to be wearing the best lingerie available in the city. Boston has some of the best specialty lingerie shops to help every woman, with every style, find just the right lingerie pieces to make each day, including Valentine’s Day, a special one. There are camisoles, bralettes, fancy panties and so much more from which to choose. These lingeries boutiques specialize in expert customer care to help the shopper find the item they are looking for and to ensure the proper fit.

Forty Winks

56 John F. Kennedy St.

Harvard Square

Cambridge, MA 02138

(617) 492-9100

Forty Winks offers lingerie from sexy to downright edgy. They have daywear and nightwear, including loungewear, in the well-stocked Harvard Square boutique. The bra and hosiery departments have outstanding selections that will make Valentine's Day a little more special. Whether the perfect Valentine's Day gift is undies, a demi bra, bralette, lounger or a special set of pajamas, Forty Winks has a wide selection of hand-picked specialty choices.

KM Hudson

125 Charles St.

Boston, MA 02114

(617) 624-9620

There are two retail locations for KM Hudson, one in the heart of the city in the Beacon Hill neighborhood and the other in Mashpee on Cape Cod, a perfect choice for those who live south of the city. Both boutiques offer personalized customer service and very fine choices in the most special lingerie. KM Hudson offers bras, undies, shapewear, sleepwear and loungewear so there is something special for every need and desire.

Sedurre

28 1/2 Prince St.

Boston, MA 02113

(617) 720-4400

Bloom Lingerie Boutique

132 Chief Justice Cushing Highway

Cohasset, Massachusetts

(781) 923-1454

Customer service is a great asset of Bloom Lingerie Boutique in Cohasset, MA, an upscale suburb about 40 minutes south of Boston. They offer a wide selection of lingerie in an intimate boutique setting. There are selections to entice the playful, seductive, passionate confidence in women that Bloom Lingerie Boutique prides themselves in supporting. Bloom Lingerie Boutique is well-stocked with lingerie, loungewear and swimwear for the perfect Valentine's gift for every special woman to receive.