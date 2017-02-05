WATCH: Brady Hits Amendola To Bring The Pats Within One Score

Ryan Mayer
The Patriots dug themselves quite the hole in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons as they trailed 28-3 early in the third quarter. Two long drives into Falcons territory in the first half had ended in turnovers and it looked like it just wasn’t Brady and company’s day.
But, it seems you can never keep number 12 down for long. Immediately following the Falcons touchdown that made it 28-3, Brady led a 13-play 75-yard touchdown drive that finished with him hitting running back James White for a five yard score.
The extra point was missed by Gostkowski to make it 28-9. Gostkowski added a field goal on the next Pats drive before the defense finally got the big play it was looking for with Dont’a Hightower sacking Matt Ryan and forcing a fumble that Alan Branch recovered.
That set the Pats up in great field position and five plays later, Brady would capitalize.
The Patriots immediately went for two and converted to cut the lead down to a one possession game at 28-20.