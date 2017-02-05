Phantom Gourmet: Blue Cheese Dressing Taste Test

BOSTON (CBS) — Phantom recently purchased four bottles of blue cheese dressing at a local supermarket. The creamy contenders were Bolthouse Farms, Brianna’s, Kraft, and Wish Bone. See if you can guess which brand ended up at the Top of the Food Chain.

Brianna’s finished in last place. Considering its fancy glass bottle and hefty price tag, this brand should have been much better. With a thin consistency and yellowish color, this stuff didn’t look like traditional blue cheese dressing, and it definitely didn’t taste like it either. Simply put, it’s shockingly sweet, and delivers very little of the blue cheese flavor Phantom was looking for.

Next up is Bolthouse farms. Found in the refrigerated section, this yogurt-based dressing boasts just a fraction of the fat and calories of the other contenders. Unfortunately, making the recipe healthy also makes for a product that just isn’t very tasty. With a thin watery consistency, and way too mild flavor, Bolthouse Farms fails to impart the indulgent creaminess and tang that makes blue cheese dressing so great.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is Kraft. This thick white dressing delivers blue cheese flavor by the boatload, with a pungent punch of that familiar funkiness. Almost too intense to eat on its own, this dressing makes a great dip for some fresh veggies. Another plus, the convenient squeeze top bottle allows good control of product flow.

At the Top of the Food Chain is Wish Bone. If you’re looking for a perfectly balanced blue cheese dressing, look no further. The tangy cheese is offset by a wonderful creaminess with just the slightest hint of buttermilk. The flavors are bold enough to stand out in any salad, but smooth enough to not overpower the party. That’s why Wish Bone chunky blue cheese dressing is at the Top of the Food Chain.

