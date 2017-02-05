Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Chelsea Bat Attack

CHELSEA (CBS) — Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man with a baseball bat Sunday morning in Chelsea.
Authorities say they received a call at 7:45 a.m. for an assault victim in front of a residence on Congress Avenue.
The victim, whom Chelsea Police say is in his 30’s but have not identified, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.
According to police, witnesses said the victim was attacked by a black male in his 30’s, dressed in a camouflage jacket, who ran from the scene afterwards. Authorities later recovered the bat used in the assault.
Chelsea Police, along with State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, are investigating the assault. They ask if anyone has information to call them at 617-466-4800.