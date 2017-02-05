Julian Edelman Makes Circus Catch, Reminds Twitter Of David Tyree

Ryan Mayer

The Patriots were in quite the hole to begin Super Bowl LI trailing 28-3 in the early part of the third quarter. They steadily made their way back to cut it to a one score lead at 28-20 in the fourth quarter. They took over from their own nine yard line and worked their way out to the 25 before one of the weirdest plays that you’ll ever see came to pass.

Brady dropped back to throw and his pass hit Falcons corner Robert Alford right in the hands, but the corner couldn’t handle it. That’s when Julian Edelman came to the rescue.

In case you needed a closer view and a better understanding of how ridiculous the catch was, here you go.

So, naturally, with a Patriots player involved in a circus catch in the Super Bowl, the Twitter-sphere started to make the connection to another famous circus catch in which the Patriots were involved.

Jermaine Kearse + David Tyree = Edelman Catch #Patriots #SB51 — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) February 6, 2017

Julian "David Tyree" Edelman, people. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 6, 2017

I'll take your David Tyree and one of you with and Edelman! Holy moly — mark schlereth (@markschlereth) February 6, 2017

Julian Edelman, never seen anything like this. Better than the Tyree catch#SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/B3T8UaMMKx — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) February 6, 2017

For Patriots fans, this outcome was certainly more welcome. The drive eventually led to the game-tying touchdown from James White and two point conversion from Brady to Amendola.