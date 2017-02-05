Driver Seriously Injured After Car Hits Building In Merrimac

MERRIMAC (CBS) — A car flipped off the road and slammed into the front of a building overnight.
Massachusetts State Police said the driver’s 2007 Honda CRV first went off East Main Street after failing to negotiate a turn. They said the car went into a liquor store parking lot, struck a metal cage holding propane tanks, and hit a jersey barrier and wooden fence before knocking into the building.
The driver was taken to a hospital in Gloucester before being taken to Boston with life-threatening injuries. They haven’t yet been identified.
No further information was available.