Police To Restrict Traffic, Urge Safe Celebrating In Boston After Super Bowl

February 5, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Boston, police, PUBLIC SAFETY, Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Officials in Boston are taking precautions to make sure nothing gets out of hand as the New England Patriots prepare to meet the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl in Houston.

Police plan to close Kenmore Square to traffic after the third quarter of Sunday night’s game. They are also instructing bars in the area to stop admitting new customers at that time.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says Green Line trains will temporarily bypass the T’s Kenmore Station toward the end of the Super Bowl.

There will also be extra patrols and parking restrictions in areas including Brighton, Faneuil Hall and North Station, and around Northeastern University.

Police Commissioner William Evans has asked college students in particular to behave responsibly during and after the game.

Jeff Larson, director of highway safety for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, has specific ideas for homeowners who are hosting Super Bowl parties Sunday evening.

“Make sure they’re looking out for their guests, they are recognizing how much people are drinking. If people are designated drivers, make sure those designated drivers aren’t drinking. If people are impaired, they’re about to leave your party, make sure they’re using an alternate form of transportation. And also, stop serving alcohol in the third quarter. I know the game won’t be over yet, but that’s the time to get people to start to get towards sober,” Larson told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

He suggests that guests who plan on drinking should use taxis or ride services such as Lyft or Uber to get home safely.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

