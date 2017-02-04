Phantom Gourmet: World Of Beer In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE – Sixty rotating taps; nearly 500 different bottles and cans; everything from Belgian beer infused waffles to beer can chicken. If you’re into beer, it’s time to get to World of Beer.

“World of Beer is a craft tavern,” said World of Beer’s Matt Christy. “A lot of our items are infused with different beer flavors. Everything is paired on the menu with a beer style that suits that dish. It’ll definitely be an experience for you.”

Located in the Cambridgeside Galleria, World of Beer is a new chain that’s true to its name, because this place is seriously passionate about beer, whether it’s served in a bottle, glass or can, or used back in the kitchen.

The sud-centric theme continues throughout the decor, with giant glass cases displaying all of the goods, an L-shaped bar packed with plenty of action, and tons of TVs to catch the game while you enjoy a cold brew.

“We want to provide an environment that’s very clean and bright and lively. We have beer décor. We have TVs all over the place. You’re always going to be greeted with a smile. Our staff’s very laid back and knowledgeable,” Matt said. “You’re in good hands.”

After you’ve settled on what you’d like to sip, courtesy of the interactive iPad guide to all the ales, porters, and lagers, it’s time to add some food to that liquid lunch for The Perfect Meal.

Starters at World of Beer include all of your favorite tavern treats. There are crispy flatbreads topped with blackened steak, caramelized onions and finished with a sweet balsamic glaze; and addictive chicken wings you can have slathered in sauce or coated with a zippy dry rub.

“Dry rub wings are like a mesquite Texas barbecue flavor, similar to what you get on a St. Louis-style rib. They’re dry,” Matt described. “It definitely leaves you wanting to swig down a nice cold beer.”

Tavern Tots are like a take on nachos, loaded up with house made beer cheese, crispy bacon, jalapenos and sour cream. The true showstopper has to be World of Beer’s giant German Pretzel. The Bavarian beauty is definitely a head turner, served swinging on a banana hook.

“People usually expect a little pretzel. We put it down on the middle of the table, and it fills up the whole table,” Matt stated. “It comes with our house-made mustard, and you can get a side of beer cheese with it as well.”

A quick dunk into that beer cheese and you’ll know this is pretzel perfection.

“The first thing that hits your mouth is that beer cheese. Then you get hit by the saltiness of the pretzel, and then as your teeth sink into the dough, you really get that chewy texture in your mouth, and then you wash it down with an ice-cold beer.”

Nothing goes better with a pint than a big juicy burger, and World of Beer has you covered, whether you go for a the BBQ Bacon Burger loaded up with cheddar cheese, bacon and a spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, or one topped with a beer-infused cheese.

“We use a Chimay Grand Classique cheese. It’s a very soft cheese,” Matt explained. “We slice that up really thick. We melt it on top of the burger with some fried onions and peppers.”

Since World of Beer pours enough beer to rival Ocktoberfest, there are plenty of German inspired dishes on the menu, like brats boiled in beer and served on a roll with sautéed onions and sauerkraut, or the super authentic Pork Schnitzel.

“The pork schnitzel for me is my favorite dish,” Matt stated. “As soon as you cut into it and you get the fresh egg yolk on top of the crispy-filleted batter, it’s so good. It’s really hard to explain what it tastes like unless you ever had maybe a really good fried pork sandwich.”

If you want a stateside classic, the entree to order is most definitely the Beer Can Chicken.

“Our beer can chicken is exactly what it sounds like. We take a whole chicken, we season it up, and we stick it on top of a beer can and we put it in the oven,” Matt said. “It stays very moist. It doesn’t dry out. You get the crispy on the outside from baking, but the inside’s super juicy. As soon as you cut into it, all that juice runs out on your plate. You got to come in and try it.”

The indulging continues up through dessert, with unique sweets you won’t find anywhere else, like Pretzel Bread Pudding baked in a rich cinnamon custard and served with salted caramel, or the deliciously decadent Belgian Waffle S’more.

“Our Waffle S’mores are homemade Belgian waffles. We make a marshmallow sandwich out of them. We cover it in chocolate sauce and powdered sugar,” described Matt.

The German Pretzel. A Chimay Burger. Beer Can Chicken and Belgian Waffle S’mores make for the PERFECT MEAL at World of Beer.

You can find World of Beer inside the Cambridge Side Galleria and at worldofbeer.com.

