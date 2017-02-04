WBZ4[1]
Tom Brady Posts Picture With Mother On Instagram One Night Before Super Bowl LI

February 4, 2017 8:01 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady

HOUSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is ready for the Super Bowl, and he’s got his whole family in town for the event.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Brady’s mother had been dealing with an illness for the past 18 months. Brady himself revealed that she had not been to any one of his games this season. On Thursday, he said he was hopeful that his mother would be able to make it to the game in Houston.

And on Saturday night, Brady shared with the world that his mother has indeed made the trip.

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!

A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

After getting emotional at Media Day on Monday evening, Brady spoke about his family’s situation the next day.

“It has been a challenging year for my family for some personal reasons,” Brady said. “It will be nice to have everyone here watching us this weekend. My mom and dad, they have been so supportive my entire life and it is nice to be here to show them and try to make them proud. … I think there are different emotions every season. This year my mom hasn’t been to a game this season and my dad has been to one. It is very atypical.”

On Thursday, on the chances of his mother being in attendance, Brady said he was not sure but was “still hopeful.”

Saturday’s Instagram picture seems to confirm that she’ll be in attendance when Brady and the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl LI.

