Fans Stock Up On Super Bowl Snacks As The Countdown To Kickoff Began

GLOUCESTER (CBS) — Market Basket was bustling Saturday as Gloucester residents stocked up for the Super Bowl.
Residents flocked to the store to grab chips, dips, shrimp cocktail, buffalo wings, and all kinds of snacks as the countdown to kickoff commenced. As they filled their baskets with game day goods, Patriots fans remained confident about the team’s chances in Super Bowl LI.
“I think they’re going to win,” one shopper said. “It will be a close game but they’ll win. Their defense will pull it through.”
That particular shopper will have more than just a collection of snacks for the game. He and his wife are planning a meal of roast beef, sweet potatoes and squash, brussels sprouts, brownies, ice cream and hot fudge. Another shopper said pulled pork, artichoke dip and root beer floats are on his menu.
According to Statista, someone hosting a Super Bowl party spends an average $118 to prepare for the day. In 2015, Super Bowl watchers consumed 158 million avocados to go with 11 million pounds of chips. That’s nothing compared to the 1.23 billion chicken wings consumed during the big game, though.
As scores of customers walked out of Market Basket Saturday, they no doubt contributed to these big game day numbers.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports