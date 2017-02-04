WBZ4[1]
Super Bowl LI Preview: Patriots Hoping To Make History In Houston

February 4, 2017 4:01 PM
By Mike “Sarge” Riley, 98.5 The Sports Hub

BOSTON (CBS) – It is almost time for kickoff between the Patriots and Falcons at Super Bowl LI.

While I’m holding down the fort back at our Boston studios, I was able to track down a few of my colleagues in the Lonestar State.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING?

In case you haven’t heard the Patriots are one win away from their fifth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

WBZ TV’s Dan Roche says that with the last week behind them, the Pats were able to eliminate distractions and keep it to business as usual.

INJURY REPORT

There are seven Patriots players on the injury reported listed as questionable.

  • TE Martellus Bennett (knee)
  • DT Alan Branch (toe)
  • DB Nate Ebner (concussion)
  • LB Don’t’a Hightower (shoulder)
  • WR Chris Hogan (thigh)
  • WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)
  • DT Vincent Valentine (back)

Despite the players listed on the injury report, WBZ TV’s Levan Reid says there’s no need to fear – he thinks they’ll all be good to go.

HOUSTON NO PROBLEM?

This is the third time Houston is hosting a Super Bowl (XXXVIII in 2004 and VIII in 1974).

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Adam Kaufman could see the city hosting a fourth one in the future.

If you are headed to the big game or watching from home, enjoy, be safe and hopefully the Patriots will earn a “Sarge Salute!”

Mike “Sarge” Riley can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030 AM. Find him on Twitter @Sarge985.

