Ty Law Awaits Hall Of Fame Announcement

BOSTON (CBS) – Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law will find out Saturday night if he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

Law is a finalist for the 2017 class, which will be announced during the television broadcast of “NFL Honors” at 8 p.m.

LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis, Kurt Warner, and Terrell Davis are also on the list of potential candidates who could be chosen for the Hall of Fame this year.

During his 10-year season with the Patriots, Law racked up 36 regular season interceptions.

“Hopefully Ty will be selected. I certainly think he is worthy of it. He had a great career, I enjoyed coaching Ty,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said this week. “I coached him in 1996 as a position coach where I was really able to get a lot closer and have more of an intimate interaction with him than as a head coach. Both are good and Ty has been a good supporter of our team and organization so we are all pulling for him.”

He was also known as a clutch postseason performer, picking off Peyton Manning three times in the 2003 AFC Championship Game.

Law also returned a Kurt Warner pass for a touchdown to give the Patriots the lead against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

If Law does not make the cut Saturday night, he expected to be chosen in the upcoming years.