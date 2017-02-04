Police Receive Tips After Releasing Details About Suspected NH Serial Killer

February 4, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: allenstown, Bob Evans

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities have gotten a few tips since publicizing details about a suspected serial killer but nothing leading to his true identity or that of some of his possible victims.

Law enforcement officials recently announced that a man who died in prison in 2010 likely killed a girlfriend who disappeared from New Hampshire in 1981 and an unidentified woman and three girls whose bodies were found in barrels in Allenstown in 1985 and 2000.

The suspect went by the name Bob Evans in New Hampshire but authorities don’t believe that was his real name.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin says his office has received some tips since a Jan. 26 news conference but nothing that has helped identify Evans or the Allenstown victims.

