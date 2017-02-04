Brad Stevens To Coach Eastern Conference In All-Star Game

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas isn’t the only Boston Celtics representative in the NBA All-Star Game anymore.
With Toronto’s loss to Orlando earlier Friday night, Brad Stevens was assured his spot as coach of the Eastern Conference and will join Thomas next Sunday in New Orleans.
Meanwhile, Thomas padded his All-Star credentials by scoring 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter as the surging Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-107.
“(Stevens) should put me in that starting lineup,” Thomas joked. “That’s going to be good.”
It’s the first career All-Star appearance for Stevens, in his fourth season with the Celtics.
“What’s nice about it is there’s no politics and there’s no subjectivity,” Stevens said. “(It’s) what your team has accomplished and that’s a credit to the players in the locker room.”