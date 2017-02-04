Counterfeit Patriots Items Seized From Popular Apparel Company ‘Chowdaheadz’

WOBURN (CBS) – Police raided a Woburn warehouse belonging to a popular sports apparel company after they were allegedly selling counterfeit Patriots merchandise.

Woburn and Topsfield Police, the Department of Homeland Security, and members of the National Football League executed a search warrant Friday on Industrial Parkway in Woburn.

The facility belongs to Born Into It, Inc. doing business as Chowdaheadz, an online store selling Boston sports merchandise.

The investigation into Chowdaheadz began in December when NFL representatives received information that a kiosk at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree was selling “Do Your Job” items, a phrase made popular by Patriots coach Bill Belichick and later trademarked by the team.

While searching the Chowdaheadz facility, police seized t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and other items. Business records, production material and equipment were also seized.

Counterfeit charges will be brought against Chowdaheadz by summons.

On Saturday, Chowdaheadz posted a message to customers on its Facebook page.

We respect federal, state and local law enforcement officials, the work they do and the sacrifices they make for our community. And, we respect the legitimate intellectual property rights of others, but will vigorously always defend ourselves against any and all allegations that have no basis in law and fact.

We will be in touch soon with more details but know that we are 100% open for business, are not going anywhere, and most importantly we are ready for an exciting game this weekend!

Woburn Police Chief Robert Ferullo said the investigation is ongoing.

“I would like to praise the hard work across all of the agencies involved in this case including Woburn Police and investigators from Topsfield Police, Homeland Security and the NFL,” Ferullo said. “We will continue to assist in any way we can to aid this investigation moving forward.”