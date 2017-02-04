Suspect Arrested In South Shore Plaza Shooting

February 4, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: Braintree, South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE (CBS) – Police arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a gang-related shooting inside South Shore Plaza Friday night.

Michael Spence, 23, was arrested early Saturday morning in Quincy after he was identified using surveillance footage and other resources.

Shots were fired inside Macy’s just before 7 p.m. Friday night. Shell casings and a gun were recovered in the store.

Police on scene at a shooting inside Macy's at the South Shore Plaza. (WBZ-TV)

Police on scene at a shooting inside Macy’s at the South Shore Plaza. (WBZ-TV)

Police said a fight between two people escalated into a shooting before both suspects fled the scene. The incident appears to have been gang-related.

The mall was placed on lockdown and by 10 p.m. all employees and shoppers had been escorted from the building.

No one was injured in a shooting at the South Shore Plaza. (WBZ-TV)

No one was injured in a shooting at the South Shore Plaza. (WBZ-TV)

Spence is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Police said the investigation remains “open and ongoing.”

Spence is believed to have known the second person, who has not been identified.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

South Shore Plaza will reopen as scheduled on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia