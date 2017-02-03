Will Brinson’s ‘Dumb Reason’ For Why The Falcons Will Beat The Patriots In The Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) — Count CBS Sports’ Will Brinson among the doubters for the Patriots defense and their ability to slow down the Atlanta Falcons’ top-ranked offense in Super Bowl LI.

The weekly Toucher & Rich guest joined the show live from Radio Row in Houston to talk about the Super Bowl, but they started with some bizarre stories about one of Fred Toucher’s most fascinating figures in sports, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis. He also talked about the future of troubled quarterback Johnny Manziel, whom Brinson believes could still have a chance in the NFL if he went to a team like Houston.

Scott Zolak interjected in the appearance to talk about his time riding a mechanical bull, then Brinson talked about some of his interview highlights in Houston. But before things could go off the rails, the conversation steered back toward the actual game. Brinson likes the Falcons to win the Super Bowl and reluctantly cited the Patriots defense as the reason they will lose. The Patriots finished the regular season No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed per game, but their weak strength of schedule has left the unit open to debates about how good they really are.

Brinson admitted that his overall reason for liking the Falcons is a “dumb reason.” On Sunday, he’s expecting the unexpected.

“I think that everything is so obviously set up for the Patriots to win and that everyone thinks the Patriots will win – and in the NFL, nothing that people think is going to happen actually happens,” said Brinson. “I don’t think the Patriots defense is … that No. 1 defense that the Seahawks had in 2013.”

Everyone agreed that the Patriots defense is not on the same level of past dominant No. 1 defenses like the Seahawks, Broncos, or Ravens. Brinson added that even if Bill Belichick can take Julio Jones out of the game, Matt Ryan can beat the Patriots defense with the “underrated” Mohamed Sanu and “deadly” running back combo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

The segment ends with a bizarre encounter between Fred Toucher and Tim Tebow. Despite the distractions, Brinson and the guys were able to get in some straight-up football talk.

