Patriots Cheerleaders Prepared For Hectic Super Bowl Weekend

February 3, 2017 8:30 AM By Kate Merrill
BOSTON (CBS) – The Super Bowl is just days away and the Patriots official support staff has arrived.

The Patriots cheerleaders landed in Houston on Friday and are gearing up for one of the biggest weekends of thier lives.

“None of it feels real,” cheerleader Allison DeJesus told WBZ-TV. “But I’m really excited to see the fans and get the vibe that it’s the Super Bowl and it’s starting to feel like it’s the Super Bowl.”

“We are all really excited to have fun, experience the Super Bowl, have a blast and take everything in,” added Vanessa Obeng.”

When the team’s cheerleaders got off the plane in Houston, the enormity of the Super Bowl started to sink in.

The Patriots get their Super Bowl credentials upon arrival at their hotel. (WBZ-TV)

Andrea Cadigan is a rookie, but it’s a dream come true because the Patriots are part of her family.

“My grandfather was a doctor for the Patriots, my mom was cheerleader and my sister was also a cheerleader. She’s here also. It’s in my blood, in my family. I’ve always been a Pats fan.”

But before they even could settle in at their hotel, it was time to get to work.

WBZ-TV got an exclusive sneak peek at their first official Super Bowl practice.

Super Bowl weekend won’t be easy. The schedule is grueling. Some practices are held at 3 a.m. since the team also makes community appearances, including trips to children’s hospitals in the Houston area.

But no one is complaining.

“It’s busy and hectic and chaotic but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” said Hannah Lebeau.

