Super Bowl LI – LISTEN LIVE On Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub

February 3, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

Super Bowl Sunday is just days away. As the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons get ready to battle for the Lombardi Trophy, fans in Boston are putting together their preparations for watching the big game. However, if you’re one of the unlucky folks who is unable to make it to a TV during the game on Sunday, don’t fret, 98.5 The SportsHub has you covered.

The station, which is the official broadcast partner of the New England Patriots, will carry the live broadcast of the Super Bowl on their airwaves and via online streaming on your computer or laptop. The broadcast crew of Scott Zolak and Bob Socci will have all the action for you live from Houston with the game is for kick-off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

CBS Boston has all the Super Bowl coverage you could want with expert picks, match-up breakdowns, and live coverage from Houston all week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia