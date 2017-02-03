Super Bowl LI – LISTEN LIVE On Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub

Ryan Mayer
Super Bowl Sunday is just days away. As the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons get ready to battle for the Lombardi Trophy, fans in Boston are putting together their preparations for watching the big game. However, if you’re one of the unlucky folks who is unable to make it to a TV during the game on Sunday, don’t fret, 98.5 The SportsHub has you covered.
The station, which is the official broadcast partner of the New England Patriots, will carry the live broadcast of the Super Bowl on their airwaves and via online streaming on your computer or laptop. The broadcast crew of Scott Zolak and Bob Socci will have all the action for you live from Houston with the game is for kick-off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
CBS Boston has all the Super Bowl coverage you could want with expert picks, match-up breakdowns, and live coverage from Houston all week.