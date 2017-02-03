Keller @ Large: What Does Vegas Know That We Don’t?

BOSTON (CBS) – I know what you’re thinking: is this week going to end without Keller giving me his completely worthless prediction for the game?

Actually, I’m a little offended. Did you really think I would do that to you?

In handicapping this one, I have gone over the same haunting, eyes-wide-open-in-the-middle-of-the-night questions as any sentient Patriots fan.

Are we overconfident? A reported 62-percent of the money being wagered in Vegas so far is on New England to win, and I wouldn’t be surprised if most of it is from New England too.

It was like this back in 2007 too, remember? We went into that game undefeated and 12 ½ point favorites, and I’m still not ready to talk about what happened.

Meanwhile, although Atlanta is obviously the best team the Pats have played all year, it is still surprising that the Patriots are only three-point favorites. I would have thought at least six.

What does Vegas know that we don’t?

Talk about your eyes-wide-open-in-the-middle-of-the-night questions.

But that’s enough reflective soul-searching.

Here’s what I see in my crystal ball, which was an old Magic 8 Ball I had in the closet until I spilled white paint on it:

The Pats will score, early and often. The Falcons give up more points per game, over 25, than any other playoff team, and Brady and company will have a field day.

Pats by 10, I say.

But please – no wagering.

Listen to Jon’s commentary: