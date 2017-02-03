Keller @ Large: Turn Trump v. Schwarzenegger Into Charity Event

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a staple of so-called reality TV. One of the housewives or housemates or fellow Jersey shore rats needles another one, they snipe right back, and it’s on!

No table, chair or cocktail is safe as they battle it out on camera, all purely spontaneous, mind you. Whatever, it gets ratings, which is the only way you can really understand what President Trump chose to say at the national prayer breakfast Thursday about the man who succeeded him as host of his phony reality TV show, “The Apprentice.”

“They hired a big big movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place and we know how that worked out. the ratings went right down the tubes, it’s been a total disaster,” the president said.

Cue the blowback, an artsy home video by Schwarzenegger in which he suggested he and Trump swap jobs so “people can finally sleep comfortably again.” Touche!

Also on cue, there was a lot of handwringing after this exchange about how un-presidential it was, but I think that misses the point.

This is an opportunity to follow the president’s lead when it comes to publicity hogging, while also doing something positive.

I propose a one-hour debate between the president and the Terminator, aired live on pay-per-view with all proceeds going to charity.

Great idea, right?

But not as good as the ones proposed by a viewer, who suggested Trump be matched with one of his newly-minted international adversaries, the President of Mexico or the Prime minister of Australia, or even better, our very senator and Trump tormentor Elizabeth Warren.

Wouldn’t you pay to see that one?