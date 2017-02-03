Pats Fans Rally Once More In Foxboro

February 3, 2017 5:40 PM By Paul Burton
Filed Under: fans rally, Foxboro, Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) — It was one more rally for Patriot fans at Gillette Stadium.

On Friday, there were balloons, dancing, face painting and haircuts with Patriots logos taking place.

“I brought my two boys here because they are diehard fans. They love the New England Patriots. They are spoiled,” fan Donna Smith said.

Patriots fans outside Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Friday. (WBZ-TV)

Pat Patriot was taking photos with girls and boys of all ages.

There was even a petting zoo with live goats in honor of The GOAT, Tom Brady.

“We just wanted to do something fun for all the fans. Just a few more days left until the game, so we have to let out some steam,” organizer Diana Griffin said.

A little more than 100 people turned out for the rally.

