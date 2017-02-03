NightSide – State Legislators Give Themselves A Raise

February 3, 2017 12:59 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – There has been a lot of criticism over the pay raise bill that Massachusetts legislators recently passed. The measure increases lawmakers’ salaries by almost fifty percent. Though Governor Baker vetoed the legislation, the Massachusetts House of Representatives and Senate both voted today to override that veto. Are you surprised that state legislators would vote for such a large raise for themselves? Do any of those voting yes risk their political future, or will this be long forgotten by the next election?

Originally broadcast February 2nd, 2017.

