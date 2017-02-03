NightSide – Should Illegal Immigrants From Cuba Be Treated Differently?

BOSTON (CBS) – President Obama tried to open a new chapter on U.S.-Cuba relations by lifting travel and financial restrictions and traveling to the island nation himself during his second term as President. In the last week of his Presidency, he also repealed the “wet foot dry foot” policy, which had previously established that Cubans who actually made it to U.S. soil would not be returned to Cuba. Ira Mehlman, media director for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, joins Dan to explain how he thinks the U.S. should handle illegal immigrants from Cuba.
Originally broadcast February 2nd, 2017.