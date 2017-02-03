NightSide – Pelosi In The Hot Seat

BOSTON (CBS) – Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader for the Democrats in the House of Representatives, did a town hall event last night on CNN. During the broadcast, she faced a tough question about sanctuary cities from a mother whose son was killed “by an illegal” back in 2010. Can the Democrats have a future as a political party if they don’t change their tune on immigration and sanctuary cities?
Originally broadcast February 2nd, 2017.
One Comment
I seriously doubt the progressive left will ever hold Pelosi to any standard that will look out for the good of the average American citizen because the progressive left as a movement is hostile to the average American citizen, as they are hostile to our nations basic traditions.