NightSide – Pelosi In The Hot Seat

February 3, 2017 1:07 AM By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader for the Democrats in the House of Representatives, did a town hall event last night on CNN. During the broadcast, she faced a tough question about sanctuary cities from a mother whose son was killed “by an illegal” back in 2010. Can the Democrats have a future as a political party if they don’t change their tune on immigration and sanctuary cities?

Originally broadcast February 2nd, 2017.

  1. John Powledge says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:14 am

    I seriously doubt the progressive left will ever hold Pelosi to any standard that will look out for the good of the average American citizen because the progressive left as a movement is hostile to the average American citizen, as they are hostile to our nations basic traditions.

