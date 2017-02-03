Where To Watch Patriots Play Falcons In Super Bowl LI

By Matt Schooley
Not everyone will be lucky enough to make a trip to Houston Sunday to watch the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons play in Super Bowl LI. So Patriots fans throughout the region will have to settle for watching on TV. But with countless sports bars around Boston and beyond, you won’t have to be alone. Here are some great places to watch the Super Bowl this weekend.
The Four’s
166 Canal Street
Boston, Massachusetts 02114
(617) 720-4455
http://www.thefours.com
A short walk from TD Garden, The Four’s has been a popular Boston sports bar since it opened in 1976. Sports Illustrated previously recognized it as the No. 1 sports bar in the country. In addition to the restaurant in Boston, there are also locations in Norwell and Quincy.
CBS Scene
200 Patriot Place
Foxboro, Massachusetts 02035
(508) 203-2200
CBSScene.com or www.patriot-place.com
Though the Patriots won’t be playing at Gillette Stadium, fans are still expected to flock to Patriot Place in Foxboro. CBS Scene offers a viewing party for $55 a ticket. The price of admission to the restaurant, which overlooks the home of the Patriots, includes pregame and halftime buffets with football snacks galore.
Scoreboard Sports Bar & Grill
15 Middlesex Canal Park
Woburn, Massachusetts 01801
(781) 897-4000
www.scoreboardwoburn.com
Woburn’s Scoreboard Sports Bar and Grill is offering a “tailgate buffet” from 3-5 p.m., including what it describes as a “Steam Ship of Beef.” There will also be live music by Gainsville Road David Daykin and Wildfire Band. Tickets for Super Bowl Sunday at Scoreboard can be purchased online.
Tony C’s
17 3rd Ave.
Burlington, Massachusetts 01803
(781) 238-8282
www.tonycssportsbar.com
Formerly known as Jerry Remy’s, there are Tony C’s locations in Boston’s Seaport, Somerville’s Assembly Row, the Fenway Park area, and Burlington’s 3rd Ave. Thanks to televisions aplenty, you won’t miss a second of the big game.
The Boynton
119 Highland Street
Worcester, Massachusetts 01609
(508) 756-5432
www.boyntonrestaurant.com
Originally opened as a small tavern in the 1930s, The Boynton now is much more than that. The bar has 51 beers on tap, if you’re looking for something to sip on while you watch the Patriots attempt to win the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl title.
Sidelines
105 Canal Street
Salem, Massachusetts 01970
(978) 745-5870
www.sidelinessportsbar.com
If you’re on the North Shore, Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill is a great spot to watch the game. Sidelines features 30 new HD screens, and you get bet they’ll be tuned into the big game. In addition to the beer and spirits, there are also plenty of munchies available, so you won’t go home hungry. Sidelines is located not far from the Salem State University campus and it recently reopened after undergoing renovations.