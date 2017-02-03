WBZ4[1]
Middlesex Sheriff Office Captain Charged With Sexual Assault

February 3, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Middlesex Sheriff's Office, Sexual Assault

STONEHAM (CBS) — A captain at the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office was arraigned on Friday, accused of an indecent assault.

The Middlesex District Attorney announced John Panaggio, 38, was accused of sexual assault at the Dockside Restaurant in Malden on Jan. 20. According to the DA’s office, Panaggio allegedly assaulted a woman in her car outside the restaurant.

The DA’s office says Panaggio is accused of entering a woman’s parked car and inappropriately touching her. The victim allegedly asked Panaggio to get out of her car numerous times. Malden police identified Panaggio as the alleged attacker using surveillance footage from the restaurant.

Panaggio turned himself in to police on Thursday, and was arraigned in Malden District Court Friday. Judge William Fitzpatrick released Panaggio on personal recognizance and ordered him to stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim. He is due in court again on March 15.

Panaggio is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

 

