Michael Floyd Helps Patriots Defense Prepare For Julio Jones In Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — Michael Floyd may not see many snaps for the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but he could prove useful on the practice field.

As the Patriots prepare for Falcons All-Pro wideout Julio Jones, they used both Floyd and Matthew Slater to recreate Jones in their Thursday practice session, according to a pool report by Jarrett Bell of USA Today. Floyd and Slater each wore a gold No. 11 jersey to represent Jones in practice drills.

Bill Belichick said that the Patriots mainly used two receivers to replicate Jones in order to keep both fresh without wearing them out. As expected, they are centering their defensive scheme on being ready for the explosive Jones at all times.

“You’ve got to know where he is on every play,” said Belichick.

Floyd may not have close to the speed or ball skills of Jones, but at 6-foot-3 he can replicate his size. Floyd has also shown that he has some toughness in his short time with the Patriots. He reportedly told CSNNE’s Tom E. Curran that he “would love” to stay with the Patriots beyond the 2016 season.

Floyd physical tools may be a big help for the Patriots secondary to know what they’re in for when Jones takes the field for the Falcons on Sunday.