Judge To Decide Whether Boston Block On Trump’s Immigration Order Will Continue

BOSTON (CBS) — A federal judge is now deciding on the fate of Boston’s temporary block on President Trump’s executive order on immigration and travel.

Last Sunday, acting on a motion filed by the ACLU, Boston’s federal court issued an emergency seven-day stay aimed at stopping the executive order limiting immigrants’ entry into the U.S. Today, attorneys returned for a court hearing, joined by the state Attorney General’s office and the humanitarian aid group OXFAM.

“People need to understand that due process rights apply to everyone on American soil,” said Carol Rose, Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts. “We’re hoping this order will be extended so that people can know that America remains a haven for people coming from around the world…and a place where freedom and justice for all and equal protection remain.”

Attorney for the U.S. Government, Joshua Press, defended Trump’s order.

“They’re essentially reading this as a Muslim ban because that’s what they want to see,” he said. “There’s nothing in here talking about Islam.”

State Solicitor Bessie Dewar, from the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office, called it “a prematurely sweeping order that was not based on actual fact.”

ACLU attorney Matt Segal gave a warning.

“There’s going to be substantial chaos around the world if this temporary restraining order is lifted,” he said. “What we’ve seen in the last week, people have been thrown into chaos, their lives have been upended. What we’re talking about is affecting people’s lives every day.”

Judge Nathaniel Gorton seemed skeptical of the ACLU’s arguments, saying immigration law allows the President “broad powers.” He said he would issue a decision before the restraining order expires Sunday morning.