Immigrant Travelers Continue To Arrive In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Soheil Zadegan is thrilled his mother made it thru customs at Logan Airport Friday night.

“I am ecstatic because you know it’s her 70th birthday next week and we cancelled everything and now she is here so,” Zadegan said.

Zahegan’s mother, who lives in France, tried to get into the U.S. last week, but was denied because she holds an Iranian passport, which is one of the 7 countries where travelers are banned from under President Trump’s executive order.

A federal judge in Boston on Friday refused to extend a restraining order blocking the executive order. But another federal judge in Seattle did hand down a second, nationwide restraining order late Friday.

Zahegan booked his mother on a last-minute flight on Lufthansa out of Munich and drove up from Washington, D.C., because the airline is honoring the Boston stay through at least Sunday.

“I don’t see a 70-year-old woman on a crutches being a threat to national security,” Zadegan added.

It was a similar scene Friday afternoon at Logan as college students, professors and others caught up in the immigration confusion made it through customs on an earlier Lufthansa flight.

Meanwhile, Zahegan is driving back to D.C. tonight trying not to think about what’ll happen next time his mom tries to visit.

“I’m sure with time you just have to have hope like this it happened so I hope with time things settle down and people see clearly,” Zadegan said.

Friday night, the White House said the Department of Justice will file an emergency stay as soon as possible to uphold the President’s executive order.