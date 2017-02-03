BREAKING: Police Respond To Report of Shots Fired At South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE (CBS) — Police are at South Shore Plaza in Braintree to check out a report of shots fired in the area.
Braintree Police said the initial call was for shots fired in the mall. Currently, the mall is locked down.
A witness told WBZ there was a shot fired in the parking lot.
Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a release numerous State Police units and Braintree Police have responded to a shooting incident the South Shore Plaza mall.
Preliminary information suggests two individuals were involved in some type of altercation and shots were fired by one or both of them. At least one of them appears to have been injured. Preliminary investigation indicates that both individuals most likely ran from the mall immediately after the incident but that has not been definitively confirmed. Both individuals are at large. Teams of state troopers and Braintree officers are currently searching the mall, Procopio said in a statement.
State Police have deployed numerous patrols and K-9 units to assist Braintree Police.