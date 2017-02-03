Bill Romanowski Has Enjoyed Some P.F. Changs With Mark Davis; Talks About Fighting Charles Haley

BOSTON (CBS) — Former NFL linebacker Bill Romanowski is an interesting man.

He’s willing to cut off his arm in order to play football again, and he’s not kidding. The man simply loves football, and then you add in the fact he’s hung out with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis at P.F. Changs, and it’s almost too much to handle.

Romanowski joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Radio Row in Houston on Friday morning, and gave the hosts a look into one of their favorite sports figures, and his love for a certain restaurant.

“Aren’t we all [a little odd]?” Romanowski said of Davis, adding that he is a good, kind man.

“I’ve eaten with him there many times,” he said. “They know what he orders. He doesn’t need a menu. That’s his place.

“I’ll tell you what. You guys are men. I know this; I like routine. I could probably eat at the same restaurant every single day, if it was good,” he said. “I would probably order, maybe, the same thing or two. But I’m married and have a wife who wants to go to different places.”

Romo hasn’t been treated to a ride in Davis’ fancy conversion van, but he has seen it.

“Does he own an older van? I haven’t been in the van but I’ve seen that van. It’s a nice van,” he said. “I took my own car to P.F. Changs, you know, met him there. I will say this, he’s a good man.”

While he’s just a tad crazy himself, Romanowski discussed the biggest maniacs he played with during his career. In doing so, he shared a story about his encounters with Charles Haley during his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers.

“He would pick out a rookie to pick on. When they came in and got to training camp, he was in their grill, would call them all these different things and torment them. It happened to be my year in 1988 — I was the guy,” he recalled. “After a day of listening to this, because I’m feeling out the environment and kind of ignoring it, and by Day 2 I said, ‘Okay Charles, let’s go outside.’ He started laughing and joking. Day 3, ‘Let’s go outside. We’ll settle this real quick. I’ll promise you one thing: There’s only going to be one guy walking back in and it’s not going to be you.’

“Day 5 and we’re on the practice field [doing] special teams,” he continued. “We’re doing punt [drills] and he came out just to mess with me, lined up across from me. He came across the line, grabbed a hold of me and wouldn’t let me move. I rustled but couldn’t get away. I grabbed his face mask, belted him five times and dropped him. I never had another problem. I didn’t have to deal with it ever again.”

