Bennett, Hightower, Hogan, Four Other Patriots Listed As Questionable For Super Bowl LI

February 3, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Alan Branch, Dont'a Hightower, Martellus Bennett, Nate Ebner, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON (CBS) — The final injury report of the Patriots’ season has been released. It includes some questions.

Seven players — including Martellus Bennett and Dont’a Hightower — were officially listed as questionable.

The players are below:

TE Martellus Bennett, ankle
DT Alan Branch, toe
DB/ST Nate Ebner, concussion
LB Dont’a Hightower, shoulder
WR Chris Hogan, thigh
WR Malcolm Mitchell, knee
DT Vincent Valentine, back

All seven were limited participants at practice for all three days this week, save for Valentine, who joined the injury report on Thursday.

In the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago, the list of questionable players included Bennett, Hightower, Hogan and Mitchell. They all played in the game, and they all contributed to the win, though Hightower’s snap count was clearly kept in check.

