Tom Brady No. 1 On NFLPA’s Top 50 Player Merchandise Sales

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady re-claimed the top spot on the NFL Players Association’s list of the Top 50 player sales list, according to the NFLPA’s third quarterly report of the league year. Brady sold more officially licensed NFL player merchandise than any other player from March 1 to Nov. 30, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who now sits at No. 3, was the highest-ranked player on the list for the first two quarters of 2016. His teammate, running back Ezekiel Elliot, also passed him to take the No. 2 spot.
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski finished No. 9 on the list, while receiver Julian Edelman finished 26th.
Quarterbacks filled out much of the top-10 players on the list, with Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz at No. 5, the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson at No. 6, the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers at No. 7, the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott at No. 8, and the Panthers’ Cam Newton at No. 10.
The products sold as part of the list include jerseys, t-shirts, figurines, bobbleheads, and wall decals, among other items. With Brady back in the Super Bowl for the seventh time in his career, he figures to top the list when the final numbers are tallied.
