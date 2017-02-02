Tom Brady To Appear On Conan O’Brien’s ‘Clueless Gamer’ Segment

February 2, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Conan O'Brien, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) – Everyone knows Tom Brady’s skills on the football field. But now he’ll be showing what he can do with a video game controller.

In advance of Super Bowl LI, Brady will join late night host Conan O’Brien along with Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney for the shows recurring “Clueless Gamer” segment.

In a teaser video for Thursday’s episode, O’Brien convinces Brady and Freeney to apologize to one another for what they’ve done to their opponent on the football field.

Brady, however, doesn’t quite comply.

Rob Gronkowski previously made an appearance on the segment. He played Mortal Combat X against Marshawn Lynch prior to the Patriots and Seahawks squaring off in Super Bowl XLIX.

