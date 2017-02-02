Super Bowl LI Injury Report: 7 Patriots Limited On Thursday; Freeney Misses Practice For Falcons

February 2, 2017 7:16 PM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Dwight Freeney, Injury Report, New England Patriots, Sports News, Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (CBS) — Both the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons added a defensive lineman to their injury report on Thursday as they prepare for Super Bowl LI in Houston.

New England defensive tackle Vincent Valentine was limited in Thursday’s practice with a back issue, while Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney missed Atlanta’s session with a calf injury.

Other than those two additions, both team’s injury reports remained the same:

Patriots Limited On Thursday

TE Martellus Bennett (knee)
DT Alan Branch (toe)
DB/ST Nate Ebner (concussion)
LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)
WR Chris Hogan (thigh)
WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

Falcons Limited On Thursday

WR Julio Jones (toe)
C Alex Mack (fibula)

