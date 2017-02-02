Super Bowl LI Injury Report: 7 Patriots Limited On Thursday; Freeney Misses Practice For Falcons

BOSTON (CBS) — Both the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons added a defensive lineman to their injury report on Thursday as they prepare for Super Bowl LI in Houston.
New England defensive tackle Vincent Valentine was limited in Thursday’s practice with a back issue, while Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney missed Atlanta’s session with a calf injury.
Other than those two additions, both team’s injury reports remained the same:
Patriots Limited On Thursday
TE Martellus Bennett (knee)
DT Alan Branch (toe)
DB/ST Nate Ebner (concussion)
LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)
WR Chris Hogan (thigh)
WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)
Falcons Limited On Thursday
WR Julio Jones (toe)
C Alex Mack (fibula)
WBZ-TV will get you read for Super Bowl LI all week! It starts Thursday with Welcome To Houston on myTV38 at 8:30pm and continues all weekend with a special hour-long Patriots GameDay on Friday night at 7pm, Patriots All Access on Saturday night at 7pm and a 90-minute edition of Patriots GameDay starting at 11:30am on Super Bowl Sunday! Following the big game, tune in to Patriots 5th Quarter on WBZ-TV!
Tune in to Super Bowl LI on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 1pm with a special edition of Felger & Mazz from NRG Stadium!