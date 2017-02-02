Sen. Ed Markey Says He’ll Vote Against Betsy DeVos

February 2, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump, Edward Markey

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey says he’ll vote against Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary.

The Massachusetts Democrat said Thursday he doesn’t believe DeVos shares a commitment to equal access to a quality public education regardless of income, race, ethnicity, neighborhood, or disability.

Markey said DeVos — an advocate for school choice, charter schools and school voucher programs — has spent her career supporting policies that divert students and resources away from public schools. He said her efforts to improve education in her home state of Michigan were unsuccessful.

Markey said the secretary of education shouldn’t promote companies looking to profit off students.

Trump has called DeVos “a brilliant and passionate education advocate.”

Markey’s fellow Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is also opposed to the nomination of DeVos.

