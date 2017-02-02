New Secretary Of State Cites Pats’ ‘Do Your Job’ Motto In Address To Staff

BOSTON (CBS) — In his first speech to the State Department Thursday, newly-confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave a shout-out to coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
Tillerson cited the Pats’ motto, “Do Your Job,” in his message to his staff.
“From the mail room to the boardroom, every member of a team has a job to do,” Tillerson told government employees. “I ask that everyone strive for excellence and assume responsibility for their actions and their decisions.”
“The New England Patriots have signs posted all over their team facilities that simply say ‘Do Your Job.’ It is a brief message, but one with profound importance,” he continued. “If we all do our jobs and embrace a willingness to be held accountable for our performance, we work better as a unit, move closer to attaining our goals.”
He said it’s worked pretty well for the Patriots, “I must admit.”