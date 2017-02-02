Revere Police Detective Charged With Child Abuse Resigns

REVERE (CBS) – The Revere Police detective charged with beating his girlfriend’s five-year-old son has resigned, WBZ-TV chief investigative correspondent Cheryl Fiandaca has learned.
Marcos Garcia, 32, of Saugus, is accused of hitting the boy with a belt six times after the child refused to eat dinner. Garcia pleaded not guilty and was released after posting $5,000 bail. He had been on administrative leave.
The boy’s mother, Angela Halcovich, is also a Revere police officer. She was arraigned last week on two counts of assault for allegedly beating the boy and his 8-year-old brother.
Prosecutors say Garcia and Halcovich were having an affair. She alleges that Garcia has been “mentally abusive and controlling” toward her and her two sons for the past two years.
“The defendant takes steroids and tends to demonstrate temper tantrums and aggressive behavior toward me and my two children,” she wrote in a restraining order filed against Garcia in early January.
Garcia is married to another woman and they have one child together.
Halcovich posted $2,500 bail and is now allowed only supervised visits with her children. She remains on administrative leave.