Revere Police Detective Charged With Child Abuse Resigns

February 2, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Angela Halcovich, Child Abuse, Marcos Garcia, Revere Police

REVERE (CBS) – The Revere Police detective charged with beating his girlfriend’s five-year-old son has resigned, WBZ-TV chief investigative correspondent Cheryl Fiandaca has learned.

Marcos Garcia, 32, of Saugus, is accused of hitting the boy with a belt six times after the child refused to eat dinner. Garcia pleaded not guilty and was released after posting $5,000 bail.  He had been on administrative leave.

The boy’s mother, Angela Halcovich, is also a Revere police officer.  She was arraigned last week on two counts of assault for allegedly beating the boy and his 8-year-old brother.

Officer Angela Halcovich hid her face in court, January 27. (WBZ-TV)

Officer Angela Halcovich hid her face in court, January 27. (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors say Garcia and Halcovich were having an affair. She alleges that Garcia has been “mentally abusive and controlling” toward her and her two sons for the past two years.

“The defendant takes steroids and tends to demonstrate temper tantrums and aggressive behavior toward me and my two children,” she wrote in a restraining order filed against Garcia in early January.

Garcia is married to another woman and they have one child together.

Halcovich posted $2,500 bail and is now allowed only supervised visits with her children.  She remains on administrative leave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia