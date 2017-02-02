Patriots Trademark ‘Perfect Season’ And ’19-0′

February 2, 2017 9:52 AM
BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been nearly a decade since the Patriots fell painfully short of completing a historic 19-0 season. But the team has just recently completed its quest to trademark a pair of phrases regarding an unbeaten campaign.

Darren Rovell of ESPN reported The Kraft Group has just completed the trademark process for “Perfect Season” and “19-0” through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

According to the report, to prove they deserve the right to the phrase, the Patriots licensed “Perfect Season” to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Using the license, the MIAA produced a DVD of the 2015 state championship game between Xaverian Brothers and Central Catholic, which was played at Gillette Stadium.

The 2007 season was a magical one for the Patriots, until a nightmare finish. The team went 18-0 before losing the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

Rovell reports that The Kraft Group could benefit from having the “Perfect Season” and “19-0” trademarks if they, or any other team in sports, wants to use the phrase following an undefeated season.

