NightSide – Supreme Court Fallout

February 2, 2017 12:51 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Donald Trump announced his nominee for the Supreme Court would be Neil Gorsuch. The announcement came after days of debate over the travel ban that Trump signed last Friday, and presents an interesting choice for Democrats. It already seems like Republicans are willing to use the so-called “nuclear option” to get Gorsuch confirmed, so any fight put up by Democrats is unlikely to prevent his confirmation. Boston College Law Professor Kari Hong joins Dan in the NightSide studio to give her thoughts on both Gorsuch and the potential legal challenges that President Trump’s travel ban may face in the upcoming weeks.

Originally broadcast February 1st, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia