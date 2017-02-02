NightSide – Supreme Court Fallout

BOSTON (CBS) – Donald Trump announced his nominee for the Supreme Court would be Neil Gorsuch. The announcement came after days of debate over the travel ban that Trump signed last Friday, and presents an interesting choice for Democrats. It already seems like Republicans are willing to use the so-called “nuclear option” to get Gorsuch confirmed, so any fight put up by Democrats is unlikely to prevent his confirmation. Boston College Law Professor Kari Hong joins Dan in the NightSide studio to give her thoughts on both Gorsuch and the potential legal challenges that President Trump’s travel ban may face in the upcoming weeks.
Originally broadcast February 1st, 2017.