NightSide – Should Democrats Fight Gorsuch’s Confirmation?

February 2, 2017 12:56 AM By Dan Rea
Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – On one hand, many Democrats are still furious that Republicans managed to reject President Obama’s nominee without holding a hearing, never mind a vote, for almost an entire year. But on the other, the party simply does not have the numbers to stop Republicans from confirming Gorsuch anyway. Carrie Severino, Chief Counsel for the Judicial Crisis Network, checks in with Dan to give her analysis of the pick, and why she thinks Democrats should be satisfied.

Originally broadcast February 1st, 2017.

