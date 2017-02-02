NightSide – President Trump, From China’s Perspective

February 2, 2017 12:51 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Since the election in November, there has been a wide range of analysis of what a Trump administration might mean for America. But what about our international relationships? Trump has been very critical when discussing China in the past, but how will that manifest now that he has officially moved into the White House? Greg Stoller, Senior Lecturer at Boston University, just returned from China. He sits down with Dan to talk about the Chinese expectations for President Trump, and how our relationship with China may change in the upcoming months and years.

Originally broadcast February 1st, 2017.

