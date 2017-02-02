Gillette Stadium Offers Students ‘Football-Themed’ Learning Experience

BOSTON (CBS) – With three days until Super Bowl Sunday, class was in session at Gillette Stadium Thursday morning.

Thirty-six students from Bethany Christian School posted up in the press box to try their hand at building their own Super Bowl contenders.

“That is sort of like fantasy football, I guess you could say. It’s our math-based activity. Kids come up with a proposal for a new team in the NFL,” explained Katie Cross from The Hall at Patriot Place.

As part of The Hall’s daily football-themed field trips that take students outside the lines and inside the numbers used to make decisions at every level of an organization, students were tasked with forming their own teams.

The students collectively came up with a proposal for a hypothetical expansion franchise, building it from the ground up.

Your proposal will include a team name, a logo you will design for the team. You’ll pick five players to be kind of the core, the start of your team,” Cross explained to students.

Participants divvied up roles from owners to general managers and logo designers.

The Patriots project gave students a new perspective on what it takes to build a champion.

“It definitely has added to the excitement for the kids that have come through last week and this week leading up to the Super Bowl,” Cross said. “They’re so excited just to be here at the stadium.”