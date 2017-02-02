New App Helps Patients with Diabetes and Prediabetes

February 4, 2017
According to statistics, Hispanics have a higher rate of diabetes and prediabetes than any other culture. Yet, most Spanish speakers are unaware of a free federal health program called the Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), which can actually help them beat the disease. Now, for the very first time, Latinos can access the program in their native language on their cell phones via a mobile app! On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salced o talks about this great news with Senior Academic Researcher Dr. Tatiana Toro-Ramos. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
FREE FEDERAL PROGRAM
DPP
Diabetes Prevention Program
www.noom.com
Spanish: www.noom.com/es
Facebook: Noom
